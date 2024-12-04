'A new chapter for me': I Am You 360 team cuts ribbon on their Small Home Village

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Across the country, about 23,000 children will soon age out of the foster system, according to the National Foster Youth Institute. Once they reach the age of 18, the NFYI said 20% of them will instantly become homeless.

One nonprofit in Tucson — I Am You 360 — is working to lower that percentage by creating a small home village for young adults aging out of the foster care system. The founder and CEO Desiree Cook, her team and the community have been working on this project for over three years.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3rd, the team cut the ribbon on the small home village experience.

"The fact that we are able to finally showcase Tucson’s first, green affordable tiny home community — I am grateful," Cook said. "The whole purpose is to let them know that you’re valuable.”

For one of the residents in the program Carmen Hernandez, it's the first place that she can call her own.

“I’ve been kicked out, moved around and just like, it’s really scary not knowing what the next move is," she said. "And knowing that I have a home here just makes me feel complete.”

Hernandez's home is just one of the 10 small homes in the village. For the residents, they stay in this program for two to three years. During that time, half of their rent each month is put into an escrow account to set them up for buying a home after the program.

“This home and everything is like me,” Hernandez said.

Cook said they still have some things on the Amazon wishlist and some finishing touches to put on the houses like shower curtains. She said during January, the residents will officially move in.

She said the nonprofit is always looking for more volunteers and donations.