'A major loss;' HSSA thrift store searching for new partnership with a local business after Sam Levitz closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Amidst the holiday hustle, the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Thrift Store faces a challenging time as the closure of Sam Levitz leaves a significant void.

Every penny the thrift store made from selling Sam Levitz furniture went back to the shelter. Now, they’re searching high and low for a new supplier to keep their mission alive.

Thrift store manager Karen Loudon calls their relationship with Sam Levitz wonderful but a major loss since the store closed.

“We are kinda feeling the pinch a little bit, but fortunately, the community stepped up and we’re getting a lot of donations," said Loudon.

Loudon says Sam Levitz donated used, returned and floor model furniture to the thrift store for about six years. The thrift store would pick up pieces from Sam Levitz about three times a week, but that changed to every once in a while and then it was nonexistent.

“It’s been about eight months or so since we last saw some Sam Levitz furniture, but like I said the community has stepped up and is bringing furniture donations here," Loudon said. "So, keep that up Tucson we love you.”

Loudon says customers are affected by the closure too as they enjoyed purchasing from a locally-owned business.

“It was a great deal, a great buy for the customers. It helped bring extra money for the little animals they helped support. It’s a thing that’s really missed by the thrift store, the humane society, and the customers all alike," said Marna Dunn, a long-time HSSA thrift store shopper.

The thrift store is looking to create a similar partnership with a different store to continue saving thousands of animals.

“We’d love to have a new partner," Loudon said. "Any local business that sells furniture or actually anything for that matter.”

Loudon says businesses can contact the HSSA thrift store if they’d like to partner up.