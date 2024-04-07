A growing barn: Tanque Verde High School has new baby cows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tanque Verde High School's three cows are officially new moms! The cows were artificially inseminated over nine months ago and since then, the TVHS students took care of the cows every day.

Haley Tobler is the vice president of the Future Farmers of American program at TVHS. She said they've worked diligently to make sure the cows and their calves are healthy,

"It makes me feel proud of what we've done," Tobler said. "From the ultrasounds to now it was a very long process for us just waiting even coming in at midnight, making sure they didn't give birth yet or if they were about to give birth."

One of the cows is resting with its calf at their teacher's ranch and in 208 days, the cow will come back to campus.

"That's when it's done weaning off the mom and can support itself through hay," Tobler said.

So now it's up to the students to train the calves and get them ready for upcoming shows.

"Soon when they are six months old or later, we'll show them and then sell them in Willcox," Shyann Torres, the president of the Future Farmers of America Club at Tanque Verde High School, said.

She said it's about showing real agriculture happen in front of their eyes and learning how that process works.

"We're making a legacy which is so cool, and it's going to keep on going," she said.