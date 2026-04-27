32-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle on Eastside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 32-year-old man has died from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross East 22nd Street near South Fordham Drive, the Tucson Police Department said.

The collision occurred on April 10 at about 8:10 p.m., when a Dodge Durango traveling westbound in the middle lane struck the pedestrian, who was not in a marked or implied crosswalk, police said. The driver of the Durango stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators; the vehicle’s occupants were not injured.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with life‑threatening injuries. On April 24, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner notified Tucson police that the pedestrian had died. He was identified as Isaac Freeman Magrady; his next of kin have been notified.

Tucson Police Traffic Collision Investigation detectives and the department’s Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene. Investigators determined the pedestrian attempted to run across the roadway; a HAWK (High‑intensity Activated Crosswalk) signal and a marked crosswalk were located about 60 feet from where the collision occurred.

An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit evaluated the Durango’s driver and concluded the driver was not impaired by alcohol or drugs. Police said any alcohol or drugs in the pedestrian’s system would be determined through medical records. No citations or charges have been issued; the investigation remains open.

The department noted that, year to date, Tucson has recorded 35 traffic fatalities in 2026, including 16 pedestrian deaths. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Tucson Police Department; the Public Information Office can be reached at (520) 791‑4852.