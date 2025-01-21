Wreaths Across America's mobile exhibit visits Sierra Vista, heading to Tucson next week

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wreaths Across America has a long history of honoring fallen soldiers by providing wreaths to post on graves during the holidays.

In 2023, they placed more than 3 million wreaths across 4,200 locations. One of the locations was Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista.

The organization's mobile exhibit was in Sierra Vista on Monday. The exhibit shares information about what the organization and its volunteers do.

Stephen Tatum, a brand ambassador for Wreaths Across America, has a special connection to the mission.

"Remember the fallen, is where I would kind of be the most heartfelt,” he said.

Stephen and his dad Andy Tatum drive the mobile exhibit across the country. They joined the organization after losing a family member in 2007.

“My brother Daniel, he was killed after his second deployment in an accident today, actually stateside,” Stephen said. “It's a way that I can simply honor my brother's legacy and continue moving forward.”

Wreaths Across America's mission is in three parts: remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom that we have.

The father-son duo agrees one of the most special parts of traveling with the exhibit is being able to thank and welcome home veterans who served during the Vietnam War, because they didn't get that when they came home. Andy says seeing them smile is one of the reasons he keeps driving the semi-truck to different cities.

Andy says seeing the number of wreaths being made and laid on graves shows the significance and importance of what the wreaths symbolize.

“It's the heart of the nation that actually comes together,” Andy said.

The father and son agree that there's something for everyone in the organization, and they are looking for volunteers. Stephen says people can help the cause by doing tasks as simple as helping lay wreaths in a community, to cleaning them up, to larger roles.

“There's many things that people can engage and become involved with," he said. "For many aspects, big and small. But the thing is that we come together, and we do it together.”

The mobile exhibit will be in Tucson and Marana next week, to conclude the month-long trips around Arizona. The full schedule is on the Wreaths Across America website.



Marana | Sunday, Jan. 26

15850 W. El Tiro Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tucson | Wednesday, Jan. 29

University of Arizona Technology Park, 9070 S. Rita Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eloy | Saturday, Feb. 1

519 N. Main St., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



----