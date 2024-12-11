Wings over Willcox returns for 31st year, bringing tourists

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona is a popular spot for bird watchers, bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars to local communities. Wings over Willcox celebrates birding and bird watchers annually drawing hundreds to the area.

“If you're coming in from out of state, you may not know where the best spot is to go and look for a certain species, and so there's a definite advantage to going out with people who have local expertise,” said Chairman of Wings over Willcox, Homer Hansen.

Willcox is one of many areas birds have been flying through in Cochise County since it's along their migration pattern.

“It's just an area that they know to come and visit,” Hansen said.

The Wings Over Willcox Festival allows people to learn more about birds commonly seen in the area and go on field trips to popular birding areas. Hansen says the festival brings over $100,000 in tourism dollars to Willcox and Cochise County.

“The tourism dollars coming into the town are important,” he said. “It is a substantial income for the city and the county when people come and visit down here.”

One of the reasons the birds, including the Sandhill Cranes, come to Willcox is Cochise Lake.

“It's a significant inland water body for a lot of migratory birds and the city you know, continuing to support that is, is is very beneficial for you know, our migratory birds overall,” Hanson said.

He says the variety of birds makes the area a birder's dream destination.

“It’s just a great way to get out in nature and enjoy yourself and relax a little bit,” Hansen said.

He’s hoping over 200 people attend the three-day event, something they haven’t seen since before COVID.

“We hope to get back to some of our previous numbers of registrants,” Hansen said.

WHEN: Jan. 16-19; Registration ends Jan. 10

WHAT: Tours, Field trips, panels, lectures, vendors, Nature Expo, and more.

WHERE: Willcox Community Center

312 Stewart Street, Willcox, Arizona

MORE INFORMATION: www.wingsoverwillcox.com

