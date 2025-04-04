Willcox winemaker preparing to sell vineyard after 25 years

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sam Pillsbury has been making wine in Willcox for 25 years, but now he says it’s time to downsize his business, Pillsbury Wine & Vineyard, and find a new owner.

“I’m just ready to move on,” Pillsbury said.

He started his business after tasting a wine made with grapes from Willcox.

“Arizona is just an exquisite place for growing grapes, much too people's amazement," Pillsbury said. "I just had total confidence in that, and I just bought a bunch of land (and) planted a whole bunch of vines.

”I have so much respect for my fellow winemakers and grape growers that had the bravery and initiative to come here and try and make something beautiful out of all this.”

He has 40 acres planted with grapes, a tasting room and storage for the barrels and wine. He grew his business in Willcox, while growing sales across the state. His wines have won multiple awards over the years.

“Taking chances, taking risks is tough but it can be really rewarding,” Pillsbury said.

After 25 years of building a brand, he's preparing to say goodbye. He says he’s ready to be closer to family and have less to do, since running a vineyard can be time-consuming.

“Retiring is something you can do if you quit your job. I can’t quit because I own this place and the place needs attending," Pillsbury said. "So we’re just downsizing a little bit."

He says there's no timetable for when the business will close because he wants to find the right person to take it over.

”One of the reasons I chose this particular journey was because I knew there would never be a time when I could say, 'Oh, I know everything now.'" Pillsbury said. "I’m just starting to get to where I wanted to be, and I’d love to help someone else,” Pillsbury said.

