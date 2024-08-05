Willcox residents cheer on their girls at Little League Softball World Series

More than 2,100 hundred miles separates Willcox, Arizona, and Greenville, North Carolina, but that’s not stopping the city of Willcox from supporting their girls at the Little League Softball World Series.

In the last two days more than 200 people gathered at the Elks Lodge in Willcox to cheer on their home team, while they battle for a World Series title.

Mary Adler drove from Green Valley to watch Monday’s game with the locals.

“I don’t have anyone on the team,” she said. “I don’t know anyone that was playing. No body was related, but I had to cheer them on.”

Adler grew up in Bowie and says she knows how kids feel when they know their city is behind them.

“I have family here (in Willcox), but we don’t come that often,” she said. “But this is important.”

The Elks Lodge created a place for people to cheer and watch the games together. They had their first viewing party for the regional tournament’s championship game. Now, they’ll have one anytime the team plays, because that community wants to support the athletes.

“These kids in our community (are) very important to us, so we wanted to be able to show our support and have a place for the community to come watch them,” said Exalted Ruler for Willcox’s Elks Lodge, Andy Stark.

The group is also using the viewing parties to collect donations during the game. All of the money goes back to the team.

“It’s what we do,” said Willcox’s Elks Lodge Trustee Chair, Heath Bowen. “It’s Willcox.”

In two days, they’ve raised over $1,000, most of which was collected Sunday morning during their breakfast. They raised $820 and had 120 people there.

“This community always pulls together to help out,” Stark said.

For a town with just over 3,000 people, being on the big screen is something special.

“This is inspirational,” Adler said.

It’s helping to put the rural city on the map.

“We’re a small community and to see us on the national stage it’s awesome,” Stark said.

The “Best in the West” lost 3-0 to Rhode Island, Monday morning and

even though the home team lost, the people in the room were already talking about coming back Tuesday.

The squad from Willcox, now in the elimination bracket, have to win to advance through the tournament.

