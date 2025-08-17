Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Willcox police investigating homicide at Keiller Park

Posted

WILLCOX, AZ — The Willcox Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at Keiller Park late last night.

In a statement posted to the City of Willcox’s official Facebook page, the city urged the public to avoid the park area while detectives process the scene.

Officials have not released details about the victim, possible suspects or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Willcox Police Department at 520-384-4673.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will provide additional updates as the investigation continues.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism