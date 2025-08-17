Willcox police investigating homicide at Keiller Park

WILLCOX, AZ — The Willcox Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place at Keiller Park late last night.

In a statement posted to the City of Willcox’s official Facebook page, the city urged the public to avoid the park area while detectives process the scene.

Officials have not released details about the victim, possible suspects or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Willcox Police Department at 520-384-4673.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will provide additional updates as the investigation continues.

----

