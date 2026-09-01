Willcox High School earns Cognia accreditation

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Willcox High School has earned Cognia Accreditation, a nationally recognized mark of quality awarded by the Cognia Global Commission to institutions that meet rigorous performance standards.

Cognia is a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, systems, education service providers, and state education agencies. To earn accreditation, an institution must submit to both internal and external review and demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement. Accreditation in good standing can be maintained for a six-year term.

"Accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Commission provides Willcox High School a nationally recognized mark of quality," Tammy Hall said in a statement. "It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our willingness to enact meaningful change based on evaluation and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve."

Cognia recognizes institutions and systems across the globe that meet rigorous performance standards focused on four key characteristics: Culture of Learning, Leadership for Learning, Engagement of Learning, and Growth in Learning.

Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, said:

"Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire institution and its community on the primary goal of ensuring all students can flourish in engaging and effective learning environments. We commend Willcox High School for meeting high standards and making progress on key indicators that impact student learning," Dr. Mark A. Elgard, President and CEO of Cognia said.

Parents and community members can learn more about Cognia Accreditation here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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