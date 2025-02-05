Willcox barbershop celebrates 60 years of cuts and community

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hanging on the wall of Orlando's in Willcox is a copy of the "Barber's Prayer."

It says "Let me always remember the privilege I have to help people feel their best."

We paid a visit to that community cornerstone and found how people feel when they leave that might just be the secret to their success.

When you step into Orlando's you'll quickly learn that Jimmy Osornio is good at his job.

"Why he's a barber I don't know," said Tommy Miller, who gets his hair cut here often. "He should be the mayor. Well, no, we have a good mayor?"

Like me, Jimmy grew up in this small town and timing and circumstance brought him back.

So everyone from the kids to the old timers know where to get a fresh cut, even though the man behind the chair has changed.

"It all just kind of fell into place. I wasn't really looking to move down here or anything. I was just looking to visit," Jimmy told me.

And instead of touting his own impressive resume in men's hairstyles and cuts, Jimmy took a back seat to the founder and Orlando's lives on; a lesson in humility if you ask these customers.

"It's a great asset. We need this. Because there's beauty shops here but they're not barbers," said Carl Hestand who frequents Orlando's for his haircuts.

"People need recognition every once in a while. He deserves it," Hestand said.

How can a haircut help? Jimmy offers them for free for fundraisers, special events and to make it easier on teens who might need to look sharp for the next dance.

But when the bottom line determines which businesses survive on a razor's edge, there's got to be a reason for his generosity.

"...'Cause I know what it's like [being poor]. For a lot of people it's like 'oh free haircuts' but that's like $15 or $20 out of their pocket that they could use for school supplies or something, you know?" Jimmy said.

This all around good guy, who shuns the spotlight, even agreed to give me a trim so I put him on the spot.

Getting to the bottom of his philosophy on life nad his work while he takes a little off the top.

"You get to meet all kinds of different people. That's what I like about it. Just seeing their smiles after they see their haircuts... wow, you know... Yeah that's the greatest thing for me is the kids. And then watching them grow up. You never stop learning. That's what I like about it. I'm always learning something every day," Jimmy said.

"That is pressure!" I told him. "On camera, with a mic... not bad huh?

Mission accomplished.

Orlando's recently celebrated 60 years in business in Willcox.

They're open Tuesday - Saturday, 9am - 6pm

Orlando's Barbershop

111 S. Haskell Ave

Willcox, AZ

85643

(520) 643-0650

----

