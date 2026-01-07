Willcox authorities dismantle suspected pipe bomb

WILLCOX, AZ — On Tuesday evening, multiple Willcox-area public safety agencies responded to a report of a suspected pipe bomb at 500 W Patte Rd., where explosive technicians later confirmed the device was a live improvised explosive device (IED) and rendered it safe.

The Willcox Police Department, Willcox Fire Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and Healthcare Innovations EMS were dispatched to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Explosive Ordnance Technicians initially assessed the device and determined it was likely a live explosive, prompting a request for the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZ DPS) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

AZ DPS EOD conducted an X‑ray examination that confirmed the device was a live IED. According to a city press release, the device was safely dismantled on site, rendered safe and transported to the AZ DPS Crime Lab for further testing. No injuries were reported in the release; authorities described the matter as an ongoing investigation.

Chief Dale Hadfield of the Willcox Department of Public Safety expressed gratitude to all responding units for their “professionalism and swift action” in ensuring public safety. Agencies involved said they are working diligently to identify the individual or individuals responsible.

The Willcox Police Department reminded residents that manufacturing, storing, possessing or detonating any type of explosive device is a felony under Arizona and federal law, and urged people not to attempt making explosive devices. Anyone who observes suspicious activity is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

