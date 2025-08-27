West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in Douglas

DOUGLAS, AZ — Cochise County health officials confirmed the presence of West Nile Virus (WNV) in a mosquito pool collected during recent surveillance efforts in Douglas.

The finding comes from routine monitoring conducted by the Cochise County Environmental Health Division in partnership with ArboScientific.

A “mosquito pool” refers to a group of mosquitoes of the same species tested together for disease presence. In this case, the infected pool contained female Culex mosquitoes, which are capable of transmitting WNV to humans and horses through their bite.

Cochise County officials advise prevention measures like using EPA-approved mosquito repellents and emptying containers holding standing water, such as tires, flowerpots and pet bowls.

While most people infected with West Nile Virus experience mild symptoms, the illness can be severe in some cases. Common signs include headache, weakness, muscle and joint pain, gastrointestinal issues and rash. Symptoms typically develop between two and six days after infection.

Severe complications can involve paralysis, coma or even death, particularly in higher-risk groups such as children, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems or chronic health conditions.

Cochise County Health and Social Services, in collaboration with the City of Douglas, says it is taking urgent steps to address the situation and protect public health.

For more information on West Nile Virus and prevention strategies, visit the Cochise County Health and Social Services website or contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms after mosquito exposure.

