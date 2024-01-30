WELCOME BACK: Gadsden Hotel reopens Saddle & Spurs Tavern after closing for more than a month

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Gadsden Hotel is slowly reopening its eateries after cash-flow problems led them to shut their doors last month. The owners are opening Saddle & Spur Tavern on Tuesday as their first step in the reopening process.

Ken Sandhu, co-owner of the hotel, says by reopening the bar he's keeping the promise he made back in December.

“We’re trying to do what’s best for the community, for the people of Douglas and the business as well,” he said.

Sandhu says the plan is to open the bar with a menu and see how business goes from t here. He said there isn't a time table for the cafe and restaurant to open, but the hotel is hosting events.

“We were reorganizing ourselves and putting our thoughts together— how and where to start. And we’re going to start with bar and then slowly step up,” he said.

Opening the tavern with food options allows the hotel to provide food and drinks again for the public and the community.

“We hired some cooks, bartenders and servers. What ever we need at this moment, but as soon as we open the restaurant and cafe, we’ll be adding more people,” Sandhu said.

He says they hired seven staff members for the bar and most of them worked for the hotel before the closure and layoffs. Korri Lewis, a member of the front desk staff, says she's happy to see so many familiar faces come back to the hotel.

“(I) got more passion, I got even more excited after what we went through because I was so so excited just to have everyone back," she said. "I want everyone to come back feeling more prideful, feeling that they’re important.”

Sandhu and Lewis agree that the closure allowed them to restructure, reorganize and retrain staff. The new focus is on customer service and taking customer feedback, which they hope will better customers' overall experience.

Saddle & Spur Tavern's grand opening will be Tuesday at 4 p.m. Sandhu says the bar will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.