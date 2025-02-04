USO celebrates 84 years of supporting service members, their families

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United Service Organization (USO) celebrated its 84th birthday, on Tuesday. The nonprofit supports service members and their families across the country.

"We're really lucky. This is the only center that's on a military installation in the state of Arizona,” said Senior Area Operations Manager, Aimee Randazzo.

She says 23,000 people came to the USO office on Fort Huachuca last year. On its birthday, they celebrated with a party and open house to show the community what resources they have.

Randazzo says 27,000 people participated in their programs last year, which include help with transitioning to different bases and preparing for deployments. The space also serves as a place to relax, with games, televisions and toys for kids.

“We just try to really be a home away from home for them, and it's really important,” Randazzo said. “I was a military spouse for 27 years, and I've always really loved volunteering and supporting service members, and units and families; and so the USO's mission just kind of falls in line with my passion of giving back to that to this community.”

The nonprofit relies on volunteers for operations. There are 112 volunteers servicing Fort Huachuca and the Tucson area. Randazzo says the volunteers help with activities, signing people in and spending time with anyone who comes through.

“It makes me feel good," said volunteer, Krystal Ruckers. "That's why I like volunteering here and giving back a little bit.”

One of the reasons it was important to have the USO on Fort Huachuca, is because some of the younger soldiers and ones in the area for training can't leave the installation. So, the USO provides a safe space for soldiers who can’t leave the installation.

"The USO gives them a great place, because it's free, it's open seven days a week, and it's available to support them," Randazzo said.

