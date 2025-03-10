Unemployment decreases in Cochise County, as some still struggle to find jobs

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group, unemployment in Cochise County is on the decline, even as some people are still struggling to find jobs.

Eric Grisham, Business Services Representative for Arizona @ Work in Sierra Vista, says there are currently over 900 open jobs in Cochise County.

“I think the biggest problem we're running into is the type of jobs,” he said.

Fort Huachuca, healthcare and education have the largest employment needs.

"Even though we have a large number of degrees, we don't have near the skilled workforce that we need for a lot of these jobs,” Grisham said.

The jobs he's referring to require some sort of degree, and the contracting jobs on Fort Huachuca often require a security clearance. Grisham says most of the people looking for jobs or who come to the job center need entry level positions.

"Despite what the naysayers on social media say, there are jobs out there," he said. "We have some entry level positions, but there's not an overabundance of them.”

He and his team at Arizona @ Work help job seekers find jobs and meet business owners.

“Human contact is still so relevant and important, because if not, you just get lost in the system,” Grisham said.

His office offers free career fairs, hiring fairs and resume help, allowing job seekers to learn the job market and skills to finding employment. The spring career fair is April 16 and 18 in Sierra Vista. Grisham says he hopes the career fair will show the community the different jobs and careers that are out there.

“You can't get discouraged, because it's a lot tougher nowadays to find work,” he said. “The technology is good to get you an idea, get you in that ballpark, but you got to do your due diligence and follow up.”

