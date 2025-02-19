U.S. Forest Service conducting prescribed burn in Huachuca Mountains

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Forest Service and other agencies are carrying out a prescribed burn in the western Huachuca Mountains this week.

No road closures are planned. The Forest Service says smoke from the burn should be light, but it might be visible to people in and around Sierra Vista.

The burn will include about 700 acres in Scotia Canyon, the Sunnyside trail, areas north of Lone Mountain and east of Parker Canyon Lake.

It's set to start on Wednesday and last until Saturday, Feb. 22.

U.S. Forest Service - Coronado National Forest The U.S. Forest Service will be carrying out a prescribed burn in the western Huachuca Mountains starting Feb. 19.

