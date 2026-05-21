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Two injured in shooting at Sierra Vista apartment complex; police say no active threat

Sierra Vista Police Department
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Sierra Vista Police Department
Sierra Vista Police Department
Posted

The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left two people injured on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The department said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 7th Street at the Falcon Apartments.

Upon arrival, police confirmed that two individuals had sustained injuries during the incident.

In an official statement, SVPD officials emphasized that they do not believe any suspects remain at large.

"We don't believe there is anybody outstanding," the department stated. "There is no indication that there is any threat to the public right now."

The current condition of the two injured individuals has not been released.

Police noted that this remains an active investigation and further details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 on-air and online for updates.

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