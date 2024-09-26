Turning 100: Cochise County Fair celebrates centennial anniversary

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's a known fact that the Cochise County Fair takes place in September, but this year's fair is set to be the biggest in many years. Nikki Valenzuela, general manager for the fair, says this year is bigger than ever before because they are celebrating its 100th anniversary.

"100 years, it's a big deal," she said. "I came my whole life, and now I get to put it on."

Valenzuela says the fair has become a staple in the community that everyone looks forward to, because there is something for the whole family. They have over 70 vendors, rides, and other family friendly activities.

"100 years is a long time, and it continues to thrive, and gets bigger and bigger every year," Valenzuela said.

She says they’re bringing back things from the fair's past, like the fairground queens, in honor of the centennial. Valenzuela says the family friendly environment has kept the fair popular.

"People don't realize how big it is," she said. "We need a bigger fairgrounds."

The opening ceremony is Thursday, at 5 p.m. The Cochise College Rodeo is Friday and Saturday and the livestock auction is also on Saturday. The fair takes place at the fairgrounds, 3677 N. Leslie Canyon Road.