Trooper‑involved shooting on I‑10 near Benson leaves one dead; AZDPS Major Incident Division investigating

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says in a statement to KGUN 9 its Major Incident Division (MID) is investigating a trooper‑involved shooting that left one person dead on Monday morning.

According to AZDPS, the incident began as a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 10 near Benson and occurred just after 8 a.m. The individual who was shot by state troopers died; no state troopers were injured.

AZDPS said there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the scene has been secured while investigators process the area. The MID is leading the probe to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities did not release additional details about the person who was shot or the events leading up to the encounter. AZDPS said more information will be released as it is confirmed and available to share.

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