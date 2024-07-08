Trial in church arson case begins with defendant acting as own lawyer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Eric Ridenour, suspect in the Douglas church arson incident, is serving as his own attorney when the federal court case began Monday.

When fire ripped through St Stephen’s Episcopal church and First Presbyterian it left smoking wreckage of two historic churches at the physical and spiritual heart of Douglas.

It was late May, last year when fire hit two of the four historic churches in the same square in Douglas. It didn’t take long for investigators to find signs of arson.

Investigators linked Eric Ridenour to the fires. They say surveillance video caught him near the church as the fires broke out and say a detection dog found traces of fuel for the fires on his clothes.

At the time of the fire St Stephen’s had a gay pastor, First Presbyterian has a female pastor.

Prosecutors say people who had contact with Ridenour say he thought gay and female church leaders were an insult to God.

Those witnesses will be part of the prosecution’s case.

"It was really heartbreaking to us, as a whole community, not just us because it’s a landmark, our church is a landmark along with the others. It was build in 1906,” Manuel Valenzuela said.

Manuel and Sylvia Valenzuela are members of First Presbyterian who came to see Ridenour stand trial.

“He tried to destroy the church. He destroyed the building, but he didn’t destroy the church, because we the people are the church,” Sylvia said.

Prosecutors are calling detectives and arson investigators as their witnesses. Ridenour is serving as his own lawyer. He has said the Bible will be his main witness.