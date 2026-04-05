Train derailment in Cochise Cochise impacting traffic

Crews are on the scene of a train derailment about four miles east of Benson, north of I-10.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department, about 15 train cars derailed near milepost 2 on Mescal Road.

The train cars derailed at about 6 p.m, according to Union Pacific.

According to CCSO, North Mescal road crossing is closed. The closure will impact those living on E Double X Ranch Road, W Salcido Ranch Road and the Happy Valley area until further notice.

Union Pacific is investigating. There are no injuries reported or HAZMAT spills.

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