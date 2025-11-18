Traffic Alert: Highway 80 closed in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Douglas, Highway 80 is closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic at Highway 80 and Washington Avenue, the Douglas Fire Dept. has reported in a facebook post.
They are asking motorists to please avoid this area and follow all traffic directions.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter