Traffic Alert: Highway 80 closed in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Douglas, Highway 80 is closed to both eastbound and westbound traffic at Highway 80 and Washington Avenue, the Douglas Fire Dept. has reported in a facebook post.

They are asking motorists to please avoid this area and follow all traffic directions.

