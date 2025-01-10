Tourism slowed in Tombstone amid colder than usual weather

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tombstone is one of Cochise County’s most popular tourist spots, but some business owners and locals say things are slower than usual right now because of the weather.

Tombstone’s low temperature on Thursday was 23 degrees, the high was in the low 40s, and the area even got a little bit of snow.

Big Nose Kate’s Saloon Co-owner, Steve Goldstein says typically every table and seat is filled in his business, but on Thursday things weren’t quite as packed.

They are coming off of the holiday season, which is one of their busiest times of the year and as a long-time business owner in the town, Goldstein says he knows it can’t be jam-packed all the time.

“It’s like the stock market,” Goldstein said. “It goes up and it goes down, goes up and it goes down.”

While some people were still out exploring, James Berry, who works for E Bar 5 Stagelines explained that the amount of people out was nothing compared to what he’s seen.

“The boardwalks are pretty open and stuff,” Berry said. “Usually during the busy season the boardwalks are packed and people can barely walk up and down the boardwalk.”

He says a couple of weeks ago they had over 100 passengers a day on the stagecoach.

“Then the past couple of days with the wind and the snow it’s been pretty dead,” he said. “We only hauled eight people yesterday and about ten so far today.”

He also adds that Tombstone gets visitors from all over the world, but says most of the visitors in recent days have been from the area.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

