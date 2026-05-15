Tombstone ends city transit service due to low ridership

The City of Tombstone has officially ended its municipal transit service effective May 14, 2026.

Public Works Director Robby Nicholas stated the program is no longer feasible due to a significant lack of ridership.

The service frequently recorded zero daily passengers and experienced a high rate of appointment cancellations.

City officials confirmed there are no plans to resume transit operations within the city limits in the foreseeable future.

Residents with questions may contact the Public Works Office at 520-457-3415.