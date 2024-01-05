Tombstone Deputy Marshals wear multiple hats including serving in U.S. Military reserves

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Almost all of the Tombstone Deputy Marshals have military training, bringing dedication and loyalty to the department. Two of the nine deputies are still serving their country, while employed with the Marshals' Office.

Most days Constance Baker wears her Tombstone Marshal badge, while working as a canine handler.

“Working in Tombstone is different than working anywhere else,” she said.

Baker is the team's master canine instructor, training the department's three dogs. Her dog, Noms, is trained to track down drugs and people. Baker believes Noms is the only dog in the state to be trained and certified in felony tracking of people.

“She does a lot of tracking," Baker said. "She can go find a lost kid or an Alzheimer's patient, or go find someone who is a dangerous suspect.”

When she's not wearing her badge, you'll find her in an Army uniform, serving her county as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves. Baker reports to Fort Huachuca monthly for her reserve duties, and knows she can be called for deployment at any time.

“I believe that we should be in this life to help other people, to be a blessing to other people,” she said.

The Marshals' Office has two deputies still active in the military. One of them is currently deployed.

“One thing that’s important is to make sure you work for a department that’s supportive of what you do," she said. "I work with a lot of soldiers that run into issues that aren’t supported.”

Marshal Jim Adams, who is a veteran himself, says having active reservists on his team is a privilege.

“They come inherently with a certain level of discipline, loyalty and all the things that come with military service,” the Marshal said.

For Adams it takes all nine deputies to keep Tombstone safe.

“I’m super grateful for them," Adams said. "I’m grateful they served their country and now their serving their country here.”