The Quarry Bisbee closing its doors after a decade in business

BISBEE, Ariz. (KGUN) — After 10 years, The Quarry Bisbee is closing its doors at the end of the month.

The restaurant and bar, perhaps best known for its dress-up and themed parties, has served the community with food, fun and entertainment.

Owner Dana House said closing is a positive thing, since it will allow her to be more involved in the community.

"I've done what I've set out to do," she said. "I wanted to be open for 10 years, I proved my point. There's a number of factors politically and socially that makes this the right time."

House opened The Quarry as a way to bring farm-to-table food and original entertainment to the community. She wanted to share her passion for cooking with anyone who wanted to try it, while being actively involved in her children's lives.

She’s leaving knowing she’s helped the people of Bisbee and its visitors.

“It's kind of a subconscious goal, I didn't realize until it happened," House said. "In the restaurant industry, they always say that you won't make it like five years or 10 years, and I guess it was kind of a testament to myself, like, wanting to make it that far."

House said, since she announced the closing, she's received messages from people all over the world who have had a positive experience at her establishment.

“It’s very well-supported," House said. "It’s positive and we’re all happy to go out, with some of our most exciting weekends coming up in the next few weeks.”

She doesn't know what's next, but says she feels a "calling" to help the community.

The Quarry's last event, a final farewell party, will be Mar. 22.

