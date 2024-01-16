'The king’s legacy did not die with him': NAACP Greater Huachuca Branch celebrates MLK Day with community

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a program focused on unity, hosted by the NAACP Greater Huachuca Branch, on Monday.

Stephanie Wells, president of the branch, said she was excited to see so many community members and elected officials show up for the celebration.

“The energy in the room is high-octane and everybody is really pumped about what’s going on here in our community,” she said.

The event was filled with music, dances, presentations, and a vendor fair for the attendees to enjoy. For Bishop Tommy Simpson, the reason for having a program on this holiday is to help remember the past and what has been overcome.

“The king’s legacy did not die with him," he said. "It continues on in those of us who remember why he was born and why he lived."

The program was designed to connect King's goals and accomplishments with the present day, helping the community grow. The Delta Academy and Delta GEMs, girls younger from Sixth to 12th grade, made a presentation during the ceremony with some of King's most well-known quotes. Kamryn Pannell, one of the girls in the Delta Academy said it made her feel proud to take part in the celebration.

"“If he didn’t do what he did, then we wouldn’t be here today," she said. "I wouldn't have been allowed on the stage (if it weren't for him)."

Wells and Simpson agreed that the event is bringing people together which is what King wanted when he was leading the desegregation movement.

“Dr. King’s dream of a person should not be judged by the color of their skin but the context of their character that is what this is about," Simpson said.

Wells wants this event to be a reminder that progress has been made since King gave his "I Have a Dream Speech," but there's more that needs to be done.

“We still have work to do," she said. "There are still things that are affecting our lives, our children's lives in our community that still need work. And we need to do as a community is work on those things.”