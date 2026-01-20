SVPD arrests suspect for aggravated assault

On Thursday, Jan. 15, at about 7:25 a.m., Sierra Vista police located and arrested a suspect for allegedly assaulting another individual in a parking lot.

The Sierra Vista Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a mugging in the parking lot on the 2300 block of Fry Boulevard. Witnesses reported they did not see the incident but heard yelling and then saw the suspect flee eastbound on foot.

The victim reported that the suspect ran up behind him and attempted to slash his throat, but he was able to tuck his chin and deflect the knife with his forearm, resulting in a laceration to his chin. The suspect then fled and the victim then went into a nearby business to seek help before being transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center for treatment for his injuries.

Officers located the suspect near Veteran’s Memorial Park and detained him. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, the suspect made admissions to the assault and was arrested. The suspect was charged with aggravated assault, threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct and was booked into the Cochise County Jail.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

