'Suspicious' fire destroys Coronado Vineyards building early Sunday morning

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KGUN) — A fire destroyed an 8,000 square-foot structure at Coronado Vineyards in Willcox on Sunday morning.

Willcox Fire and Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) responded to Coronado Vineyards at roughly 4:24 a.m. after receiving calls about a structure fire at 2909 E Country Club Drive. Willcox Fire responded with multiple trucks and began working the structure fire. Sheriff's Deputies from CCSO responded to assist with traffic control and any necessary support.

Willcox Fire Chief, Dale Hadfield, said in a statement to KGUN: "Engine 3321 arrived on scene finding the building was fully involved, to include a second story. Firefighters began fire suppression until the water supply was exhausted. Engine 3311 also responded, as well as tender 331."

He says because the fire was outside of where the City water supply, causing them to rely on water tanker trucks, and the vineyard is a non-designated fire area, but the City of Willcox allows the fire department to work outside of the city limits

"Each of our structure engines can carry 1000 gallons, and we have one water tender that can carry 2000 gallons," Hadfield said in a statement. "We would get some containment, some suppression, and then we would run out of water, and we would have slow rekindles Engine 3311 stays on scene until it is out of water, then it goes back to the city and fills off a hydrant.

"Although it is not ideal, it is what we have to work with, and the firefighters are all committed to getting this fire out and to keeping it from spreading."

He says the fire started in a storage room on the southside. The cause is undetermined, and until the cause is determined, the CCSO is ruling it suspicious at this time.

Crews were able to stop the fire by mid-morning, but stayed on scene to mop the area. CCSO said in a statement, "Public Safety units remain on the scene, continuing to work the fire and maintain security. We are asking people to avoid this area until further notice."

Hadfield says they used roughly 20,000 gallons of water to put out the fire.

"We are looking for grants for an additional water tender, but we would love it if one of the state legislatures or federal legislature would dip into their discretionary funds and buy us one," he said in a statement. "That would be awesome."

