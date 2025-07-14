Sunday evening storm rips through Sierra Vista family's horse shelter

The Zech Family didn’t waste any time in repairing their horse shelter after high winds in Sierra Vista ripped through it Sunday evening.

Stephanie Zech

It was at about 6 p.m. Sunday when Stephanie Zech went to check on the storm after feeding her horses and goats.

Jacqueline Aguilar

“I looked outside, and you could see the blowing dust going through the property—could hardly see anything," Zech described.

Melissa Cox

After a closer look, Zech says she could see the mats from under the shelter.

Stephanie Zech

“It took me a minute and I realized the shelter had been tipped over on its roof, on the back two acres, taking out the fence," Zech shared.

She says there was nothing she or her husband Leo, could do at that time because the storm made it hard to see anything.

Jacqueline Aguilar

“There was no place to hide from the wind, the rain for the horses. They were out on the back too, getting soaked. It also meant that the goats were now loose and out of their pen," Zech said.

Stephanie Zech

Their horse shelter was first installed in 2023, and it took the strength of six people to do it. Sunday wasn't the first time the Zechs' shelter was affected by a storm. Zech says that in late May, high winds picked up the shelter and dropped it on top of the goats' pen.

After seeing what Sunday’s storm left of the shelter, Zech says she made a post on Facebook looking for help.

“And it was there that I got somebody who could come out and give us a hand," said Zech.

The Zechs started their Monday bright and early around 6 a.m. and spent six hours repairing the shelter with the help of two others.

Stephanie Zech

“I knew we couldn't do it ourselves because those panels are heavy," shared Zech. "You need a couple of people to hold them in place while you're securing the brackets and clamps, and everything. So, thankfully, this guy named Tracy was able to come over and help brought his friend Pauly.”

The family says thankfully, none of their animals were injured.

Jacqueline Aguilar

The Zechs' next priority is anchoring their shelter down to make sure that it’s ready for the next storm.

Jacqueline Aguilar