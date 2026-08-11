Student arrested after bomb threat prompts evacuation at Sierra Vista school

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A student was taken into juvenile detention Tuesday after allegedly telling others he had a bomb in his backpack, prompting an evacuation and law enforcement response at Berean Academy in Sierra Vista.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said officers responded to the school at about 8:40 a.m. Aug. 11 after receiving a report of a bomb threat.

During the investigation, officers learned that a student had been overheard saying he had a bomb in his backpack. The school followed its emergency procedures, evacuating students and staff while law enforcement established a perimeter around the campus.

Officers identified the backpack and quarantined it until a Fort Huachuca explosive detection K9 arrived. The K9 cleared the area, after which the campus was released back to school administrators.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The juvenile who allegedly made the statement was booked into juvenile detention and referred for disruption of an educational institution and making a false terroristic threat, according to SVPD.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

