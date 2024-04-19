State and federal agencies provide tips to prevent roadside fires in Cochise County

TEXAS CANYON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As the temperature outside rises, so do the chances of brush and wildfires. State and federal agencies are sparking conversations in an effort to prevent some of these fires ahead of the state's hottest time of year.

“We’ve seen an increase in roadside fires,” said Deputy Fire Prevention Officer for the State Forester’s Office, Pedro Mungarro.

That’s why state and federal agencies set up information booths at the rest stop in Texas Canyon on Friday. They shared tips with drivers on preventing roadside fires.

“We actually had a few roadside fires down the road from this Texas Canyon rest stop area,” Mungarro said.

He says loose chains on trailers, tire blowouts and being pulled over in an area with high brush could spark a fire.

“A semi blew a tire the sparks flew out and the roadside ignited the fuels,” Mungarro said.

The Department of Public Safety was also at the event. Public Information Supervisor for DPS, Eric Andrews, says roadside fires are a joint effort because of the different safety concerns.

“We’re there to keep the public safe but also the firefighters safe on their scenes,” he said.

Andrews says it’s important for drivers to slow down and move over as much as possible if they see a cop's lights flashing.

“If you speed through these areas, there’s troopers on the highway possibly, there are firefighters on the highway, that you could put in danger by speeding through that area; so make sure to slow down and move over as much as you can,” he said.

Mungarro says fires can happen anytime because of the state’s dry conditions, despite the rain the area received this spring.

“Fire season is no longer seasonal. It’s almost year-round now,” he said.

Which is why Andrews says it’s better to be proactive.

“Let’s not start a forest fire, so we don’t have to fight one and woodland doesn’t have to come out and fight one,” he said.