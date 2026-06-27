SSVEC plans power outage tonight for Benson-area customers

Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative is planning a power outage tonight in the Benson area to repair two transmission poles damaged in Thursday night's storm.

The outage is scheduled to begin at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday, SSVEC said in a Facebook post. Power restoration is expected by approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, though SSVEC said times may vary depending on field conditions.

The poles remained standing after the storm but were badly damaged and need repairs, according to SSVEC.

The outage will affect members in the Pomerene area, generally north of Interstate 10 and east of the San Pedro River. SSVEC referred customers to a map on the "Outage" page at SSVEC.org for details on the affected area.

Since the storm, SSVEC crews have worked to shift portions of the load to an adjacent feeder, reducing the number of members affected by the planned outage, the cooperative said.

“We scheduled this work overnight to minimize the impact on our members during the cooler part of the day,” said Nathan Hodges, SSVEC senior vice president of operations. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as our crews safely complete these repairs and restore reliable service.”