SSVEC planned outage in Bowie on Monday

Outage is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon on Monday.
Alexis Ramanjulu (KGUN)
Posted at 7:40 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 09:40:05-05

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Company has planned outage impacting neighbors in Bowie on Monday.

SSVEC says the outage will last from 8 a.m. to noon. Crews are working to upgrade equipment in the area.

The main area that will be impacted is Apache Pass Road, as well as the following roads that branch off of Apache Pass Road:

  • Rodeo Dr.
  • Soaptree Rd.
  • York Rd.
  • Long Canyon Rd.
  • Happy Camp Canyon
  • Old Fort Bowie Rd.
  • Mulkins Rand Rd.

