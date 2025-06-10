Special Delivery Program helps people understand the 'fourth trimester' of pregnancy

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Canyon Vista Medical Center’s (CVMC) new Special Delivery program helps moms, even after they leave the hospital. The goal is to help educate moms and their families about what could happen during the 'fourth trimester,' or the 12 weeks immediately after a mother gives birth.

Marie Iverson, Director for Women and Newborn Services at CVMC, helped get the program because she says there can be serious results from neglecting medical concerns after having a baby. According to the CDC, in 2022 the U.S. maternal mortality rate was 22.3 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Iverson says the hospital delivers 30 to 60 babies a month. The new program gives mothers a blue bracelet, which is a nationally recognized symbol indicating a woman has recently given birth.

“It is an awareness for them,” Iverson said. “(During) the recovery period, (concerns can be) blood pressure issues, potentially headache, blurred vision, increased temperature, maybe bleeding...it could be depression, even.”

The Special Delivery program aims to educate moms and families. Iverson says each family is given information about what to look for and what could happen. She says staff also have a conversation with them to ensure they know what outcomes may be and what to do if they see worrying signs.

Iverson says she can't force moms to wear the bracelet, but if they do, it can help with diagnoses, and if EMTs respond to a medical emergency event.

"It tells healthcare professionals and other providers that this person has had a delivery within the last year, and that's important because of this recovery period,” she said.

Iverson says knowing what can happen during the fourth trimester can lead to life-saving diagnoses.

"It’s going to take about three months for blood values to normalize everything in her body to start normalizing,” she said.

Iverson says she hopes this program brings awareness to the community about the fourth trimester and what can happen.

“If we can impact just one or two or even three lives, maybe save a life or two, I think that's extremely important,” she said.

