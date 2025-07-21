Sparking an interest for a career as a firefighter

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local teenagers are seeing if they have what it takes to be a firefighter, during the Second annual Camp Spark, an event hosted by Sierra Vista Fire & Medical Services.

The 2-day camp is for girls, ages 14-18, at Fire Station 3 in Sierra Vista.

"Camp Spark stands for smart, powerful, assertive, respectful, and kind," said firefighter and paramedic Michelle Speer. "We just want females to get an understanding of the fire service and all the things that we are in charge of doing.”

She says the idea for the camp was to teach girls about the career, in an effort to draw more females into the job.

“The Fire Service is only composed of about 10% of females," Speer said. "One of the things that Camp Spark does is, it introduces young females to the fire service, and the EMS service, and lets them, just get a feel for what we do and what our responsibilities are.”

A total of 17 girls from around Cochise County and Tucson are participating in the camp. During the day they are trying on gear, training, and practicing skills just like the professionals.

Lysette Colon, is participating in her second year of attending the camp.

"We all get to learn that, yeah, it's hard, and we might not be as strong as, like, the guys around, but like, we can all do it,” Colon said. “I enjoy just that everyone's in a group together. We're all together. We all empower each other. We're all here to support each other, and it's a good thing for girls to know.”

Sierra Vista is hosting the camp, with the help of female firefighters from Fort Huachuca, Fry Fire District, and the local department.

“The passion that I have for the fire service is really kind of what motivated me to help get Camp Spark off the ground," Speer said. "I think it's it's important to empower females, to let them know that this is an option for them.”

The last day of the camp is Tuesday.

