Snowshed fire growing in Cochise County near Douglas

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Snowshed Wildfire began in the Douglas Ranger District on July 4, 2024, in a remote area of the Chiricahua Mountains.

The smoke from the wildfire is visible from Cave Creek Canyon and the surrounding areas.

Firefighters have been working on the ground and with helicopter bucket support to put out the fire.

Several agencies including Sierra Vista and Douglas Ranger Districts, Coronado National Forest, and firefighters are helping to perform direct attack maneuvers on the ground.

The firefighters are having to hike to the wildfire and are being shuttled in via helicopter due to the extremely rough and rugged terrain.

There was active fire activity throughout Friday night with most of the growth happening overnight.

This led the fire to grow from an estimated 60 acres Friday to an estimated 130 acres Saturday morning.

There are no evacuations in place at this time.

Visitors to the area can expect increased fire traffic and are asked to use caution when traveling along Forest System Road 42A.

