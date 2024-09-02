Small but mighty: Cottage Food Program empowers home bakers to start their own business

Arizona Cottage Food laws allow people with a license to sell many nonperishable items made or produced from their homes, which is why more people are starting their own businesses from the comfort of their own kitchens.

“Micro-bakeries, home bakers like me, there weren't any that I knew about in Sierra Vista,” said home baker Stephanie Cespedes.

As of March 2022 there were more than 10,000 registered cottage businesses in the state, 703 of which are in Cochise County.

“I'm happy doing the home pickups and being a cottage baker, because I'm home for my children (and) I work when I want to,” Cespedes said.

She started baking artisan sourdough bread after not being able to find what she was looking for in stores. In 2015, Cespedes lived in France, and since leaving she had a craving for the fresh bread she was able to get there. A friend of hers taught her to make the bread.

Cespedes tested out different recipes until she found, what she'd been craving for over five years. In 2023, she decided to turn her passion for bread making into a new career.

"I was making so much bread, more bread than we could eat,” Cespedes said. "There was something for me that was missing, and that missing piece was having something that just that's just mine— to define myself outside of motherhood.”

She says her timing was also perfect because people were rediscovering the benefits of sourdough.

“Sourdough is kind of having a rebirth," Cespedes said. People are rediscovering that good bread is slow bread (and) it takes a long time.”

She says it takes her three days to make her loaves of bread, which is why she collects orders through her Facebook page, allowing her to make just enough for her customers.

“I know it sounds crazy, but it's worth it," Cespedes said. "Nothing beats that crunchy crust on the outside, and then airy inside.”

She averages 40 loaves per week, but when she has a market she says she makes over a hundred. In addition to her artisan breads, she offers weekly specials like bagels and cinnamon rolls.

“I never, ever thought that I'd be this successful and have so much community support," Cespedes said. "No regrets.”

Although the business is expanding and the home baker wants to add to her menu, she’s increasing production at a pace that keeps baking fun for her, and allows her to spend time with her family.

"I really like it, and committing to staying small and being the micro-bakery and keeping it at home," Cespedes said. "I think is the way to do that.”