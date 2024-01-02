Sierra Vista welcomes Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant for first time

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Takomaki first opened its doors in August, but three weeks later it was closed to bring the building up to code. Now the Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant is opened for the community to enjoy.

“The city just wanted to make sure we were running everything safe," server Katelynn Barnhart said. "We put the ventilation up. Just trying to make everything safer.”

The owners of Takomaki wanted to bring something new and different to Sierra Vista. General Manger, Lucero Acosta said the idea for the restaurant came from a craving that no one in town could settle.

“He was looking for a place like this," she said while sitting in the restaurant. "And he said ‘you know, I’m gonna open, I’m gonna mix the Mexican and Japanese food’."

Lucero decided to join the staff because she believes in the concept.

"I love the idea because nobody has this kind of restaurant,” she said.

The menu has staples from both cultures— like tacos, burritos, and sushi— but also has items that combine the different flavor palates to create something new.

“It is different," Barnhart said. "It is something people haven’t seen before. It’s intriguing. You just want to make sure you’re there for the customer.”

She said she often gets questions about the sushi because some of the rolls have chicken, bacon or carne asada in them— which people haven't seen before. The unique menu is attracting customers into the doors, despite the brief closure.

“I feel like there are other places in town that other people don’t favor them because they’ve seen it before, they have expectations," Barnhart said. "But here they don’t have any expectations for the fusion. I think it’s very exciting and something new for people to try.”

She said she already has regulars, who are "addicted" to the food.