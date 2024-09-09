Sierra Vista public transportation expanding, offering free rides

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Earlier this year, Sierra Vista City Council approved to suspend the fares for Vista Transit fares "indefinitely." The change came after city officials saw an increase in ridership during a free ride trial period at the end of 2023.

"I actually hear a lot of good compliments from the passengers saying, 'Thank you for the service,' ... '(and it) makes it a lot easier for us to get around town',” said Vista Transit bus driver, Ralph Wilkinson.

In fiscal year 2024, the city saw over 99,000 riders on their buses, which is an increase of more than 30,000 passengers from the year before.

“We've increased the number of drivers that we have on board, and that has allowed us to start bringing routes back to our pre-COVID service levels,” said Transit Administrator, Andrea Castanon.

She said in 2020 they cut routes and stops because of COVID, and once the restrictions were lifted they started expanding their services.

Castanon says they added two more routes, added more stops and have added more bus drivers.

“If you don't provide service to relevant stops where people need rides, they don't ride; they find alternate methods for transportation,” she said. “When you start providing rides that are valuable to those people who now need to get from one place to the other, and we're providing service to those particular locations, people start to ride. They get word, and it's free"

Wilkinson says the increase in passengers is noticeable, and not having to collect fares makes it easier for both the drivers and passengers.

“It's small enough community where we can get people where they need to go without having to worry about paying the fare, and digging in their pockets for the change,” he said.

Wilkinson and Castanon agree that the changes are better for the overall rider experience.

"The team here really is the example of doing what they can with what they have and going the extra mile, literally and figuratively, for our passengers,” Castanon said.

In October, the transit center will have an additional bus for its pink line. Castanon says it's the most popular route, averaging 300 passengers a day.