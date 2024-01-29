Sierra Vista Police to begin "Operation California Stop" in February

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is set to begin "Operation California Stop" in February.

SVPD is partnering with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety to focus on enforcing "required traffic stops" per Arizona law. The decision comes in response to concerns addressed by members of the community.

Police will focus on the area surrounding Calle Portal and Wilcox Dr., conducting stops for various infractions, such as stop sign violations and failure to stop at a private drive or alley. A "California stop" refers to drivers rolling through stop signs, without coming to a complete stop.

During this time, officers will be employing zero-tolerance enforcement — and will issue citations for violations.

