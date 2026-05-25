Sierra Vista Police seek person of interest in Sunday shooting

Sierra Vista police are searching for an 18-year-old man they say is a person of interest in a non‑fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night, authorities announced Monday.

Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. on May 24 to the 2300 block of Cherry Hills Drive after a 911 caller reported shots had been fired at his residence. While officers were en route, a second 911 call came from a man who said he had been shot at that location and had driven to a nearby Circle K in the 2200 block of Buffalo Soldier Trail, police said.

Investigators say the two men had met near Country Club Park for what was believed to be a gun sale. According to police, the seller entered the victim’s vehicle to complete the transaction, then exited the vehicle and opened fire, striking the victim twice. The victim returned fire while fleeing to the Circle K. The suspect then fled and has not been located.

The injured man was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. Police identified the person wanted for questioning as 18‑year‑old Angel Valenzuela.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information about Valenzuela’s whereabouts or the incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Goodman at (520) 803‑3555.

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