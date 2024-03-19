Sierra Vista Police release results from February enforcement operation

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department released the results of its February traffic enforcement initiative, "Operation California Stop."

Last month, officers focused on the area near Calle Portal and Willcox Dr, citing drivers for infractions such as running through stop signs, or failing to stop when exiting a private driveway.

During the initiative, officers distributed the following citations:



19 stop sign violations

10 violations for failing to stop when exiting a private driveway or alley

3 speeding violations

1 seatbelt infraction

The operation was through a partnership with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

