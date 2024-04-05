Sierra Vista Police looking for info on shooting death of 13-year-old

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista Police are looking for more information about a shooting Thursday, April 4 that resulted in a young teenager's death.

According to SVPD, Khalil Robinson, 13, was in a parked vehicle with two other minors on Andrea Drive when a gun was fired. Police say they determined during the investigation that the three were possibly making videos for social media.

In their media release, SVPD made no mention of where the gunshot came from. Police say they arrived on scene around 9:35 p.m. in response to several calls reporting gunfire and a person who had been shot.

Robinson was transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center before he was flown to Tucson for further treatment. Robinson was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:07 a.m. Friday, April 5.

SVPD says this investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information should call Detective Corporal Jene Stewart at (520) 452-7500.