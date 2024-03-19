Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Sierra Vista Police launch new traffic enforcement operation

"Operation Speed Bump" will take place near the Stone Sports Complex.
SVPD1.png
Posted at 6:48 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 09:53:07-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is increasing enforcement around the Stone Sports Complex, as part of its new initiative "Operation Speed Bump."

Operation Speed Bump

The operation is part of a collaboration with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. With spring sports starting up, officers say the area will have a much heavier presence of families and young children.

To keep neighbors safe, police will monitor the streets surrounding Patrick Arbenz Field and the Stone Sports Complex, where speed limits are 15 mph.

Officers will be conducting "zero tolerance traffic enforcement" along Tacoma Ave. and Avenida Escuela.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox