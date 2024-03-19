Sierra Vista Police launch new traffic enforcement operation

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is increasing enforcement around the Stone Sports Complex, as part of its new initiative "Operation Speed Bump."

Sierra Vista Police Department

The operation is part of a collaboration with the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. With spring sports starting up, officers say the area will have a much heavier presence of families and young children.

To keep neighbors safe, police will monitor the streets surrounding Patrick Arbenz Field and the Stone Sports Complex, where speed limits are 15 mph.

Officers will be conducting "zero tolerance traffic enforcement" along Tacoma Ave. and Avenida Escuela.

----

