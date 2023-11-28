Watch Now
Sierra Vista Police: 8 car break-ins in one day

The department has been seeing a spike in car break-ins throughout the month of November
The Sierra Vista Police Department is warning neighbors in the area to lock their cars, due to a recent spike in car break-ins.
Sierra Vista Police Department
Posted at 6:24 AM, Nov 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-28 08:36:00-05

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sierra Vista Police Department is advising neighbors to make sure they are locking their cars.

According to officers, SVPD has seen a spike in car break-ins throughout the month of November. On Sunday November 26 alone, the department received 8 reports of car burglaries.

In all 8 cases, police say the cars were unlocked. Victims lost various items ranging from money, medication, and even guns.

"It’s common for burglars to check door handles while passing through an area and steal anything they can from vehicles that happen to be unlocked... Don’t make a burglar’s day easy. Lock your doors and report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood," SVPD Public Information Officer Cpl. Scott Borgstadt said in a statement.

