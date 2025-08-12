Sierra Vista man arrested after armed threats, high-speed chase

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — A man was arrested after allegedly threatening people with a replica rifle, endangering cyclists and leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit that ended in a crash Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, the Sierra Vista Police Department received two calls from Home Depot customers reporting a man in a gray vehicle pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 or similar rifle at them.

A third caller soon reported that a driver in a matching vehicle had attempted to run him over.

A short time later, a Cochise County Sheriff’s (CCS) deputy spotted the vehicle at Buffalo Soldier Trail and St. Andrews Drive. CCS says the driver swerved toward two cyclists, forcing them off the road.

When officers tried to pull him over, the driver sped away, reaching speeds of up to 90 mph. The chase ended when the suspect crashed into an electric pole on Buffalo Soldier Trail, disabling the vehicle.

Police say the weapons turned out to be a black BB gun resembling an AR-15 and a pistol-style airsoft gun. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

The suspect, who has not been identified, now faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of endangerment, aggravated DUI, unlawful flight from law enforcement, theft of means of transportation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect is being held at the Cochise County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

