Sierra Vista man airlifted to Tucson hospital following stabbing; suspect at large

A 49-year-old man is in a Tucson hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon, and authorities are searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

Deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported stabbing in the 4400 block of East Camino Principal, just south of Sierra Vista, at about 3:19 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies and medical personnel found the victim, who lives at the home, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Investigators determined he was attacked by a 30-year-old man.

The suspect fled the area on foot before authorities arrived and is actively being sought by law enforcement. The sheriff's office has not yet released a physical description or the identity of the suspect.

The victim was initially transported to Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently airlifted to a hospital in Tucson for further treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said additional details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for updates.