Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismCochise County News

Actions

Sierra Vista leaders looking to create massive park on south side of city

Neighbors can weigh in on two proposed concepts for the 28-acre plot of land.
Roadrunner Park land
City of Sierra Vista
Roadrunner Park land
Concept 1: "Adventurous Play"
Concept 2: "Sky Island Vista"
Posted at 7:40 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 10:40:48-04

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista leaders are planning a massive new development to help bring the community together.

The city is looking to create an expansive, 28-acre park on the south side, near Garden Canyon Linear Park. The city already owned 12 acres of the land for many years, before acquiring the remainder of the space from the Sierra Vista Unified School District in 2021. Over the course of 2022, city leaders spoke with more than a thousand residents to get their feedback on what the land should be used for.

The project is tentatively called "Roadrunner Park." The city has provided two different concepts that neighbors can take a survey and weigh in on:

Concept 1: "Adventurous Play"

Concept 1: "Adventurous Play"

This first concept features several attractions the whole family can enjoy, including a challenge course, playground, splash pad, event space and bike skills area.

Concept 2:

Concept 2: "Sky Island Vista"

This second concept leans into the natural appeal of the landscape. There would be a hummingbird garden, bird-watching zone, walking trails, and a nature playground.

Neighbors looking to weigh in can take the survey at this link. You have to be registered through the website in order to fill it out. The survey will be available through April 2nd. City leaders will also discuss the concepts in more detail at the meeting on Tuesday, March 26th.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

COCHISE COUNTY RESOURCES

County Government Cochise County Sheriff's Office Cochise County School Districts Cochise College Cochise County Library City of Benson City of Bisbee City of Douglas Huachuca City City of Sierra Vista City of Tombstone City of Willcox