Sierra Vista leaders looking to create massive park on south side of city

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista leaders are planning a massive new development to help bring the community together.

The city is looking to create an expansive, 28-acre park on the south side, near Garden Canyon Linear Park. The city already owned 12 acres of the land for many years, before acquiring the remainder of the space from the Sierra Vista Unified School District in 2021. Over the course of 2022, city leaders spoke with more than a thousand residents to get their feedback on what the land should be used for.

The project is tentatively called "Roadrunner Park." The city has provided two different concepts that neighbors can take a survey and weigh in on:

Concept 1: "Adventurous Play"

City of Sierra Vista

This first concept features several attractions the whole family can enjoy, including a challenge course, playground, splash pad, event space and bike skills area.

Concept 2:

City of Sierra Vista

This second concept leans into the natural appeal of the landscape. There would be a hummingbird garden, bird-watching zone, walking trails, and a nature playground.

Neighbors looking to weigh in can take the survey at this link. You have to be registered through the website in order to fill it out. The survey will be available through April 2nd. City leaders will also discuss the concepts in more detail at the meeting on Tuesday, March 26th.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

